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Latest Stories
Music
Da Crook Shares His Self-Directed Music Video for "Free Smoke"
Toronto rapper Da Crook directed the music video for "Free Smoke" hoping to take his creative vision in his hands. Two more singles are coming soon.
Chantel Marinho1622 days ago
Music
Da Crook Takes on Toronto's Social Media Culture in “Scoreboard”
The video sees the Toronto rapper take shots at the social media culture that consumes the local rap scene. my raps speak for themselves,” Da Crook says.
Chantel Marinho1849 days ago