Coyote Kisses

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There's something to be said for the healing power of music; if you're in a more depressed state, a great mix can totally rearrange your mood, or will help you calm yourself. Mixes can push your moods, and we hope that the power that a great DJ wields is being noticed.
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Latest Stories

Not Available Lead
Music

Download Coyote Kisses' Summer Mix

Hot off their stunning independent four-track EP Thundercolor, Coyote Kisses teamed up with Armani Jeans and Jay-Z's Life + Times to release a half ho

jakel4779 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Coyote Kisses - "Thundercolor" EP

We write a whole lot about different electronic music on DAD. We're not one to discriminate based on genre tags, co-signs, labels and/or names, inste

jakel4819 days ago
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Music

Watch the Trailer for Coyote Kisses' "Thundercolor" EP

The rabid Coyote Kisses fans are large in numbers and this is...well sort of the moment they've been waiting for. Today we have the one minute trailer

jakel4826 days ago

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