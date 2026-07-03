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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Canada's Cotis Shares R&B-Infused Debut EP 'Wait!'
Slow-burning and melodic in places with moments of uptempo pop thrown in to keep things interesting.
James Keith2704 days ago
Music
Premiere: Rising Singer-Songwriter Cotis Shares Breezy R&B Banger "All Night"
Expect to hear this one non-stop this summer.
James Keith2951 days ago