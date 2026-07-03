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Life
Canada Has 4 of the 5 Most Unaffordable Cities in North America: Study
According to a study by PolicyAdvisor, four out of the five of the most expensive cities in Canada and the U.S. are Canadian due to cost of living.
Sydney Brasil1489 days ago