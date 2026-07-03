Cory Gunz

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'The Hustler's Catalog 2'
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Smoke DZA Shares New Project 'The Hustler’s Catalog 2' f/ Dom Kennedy, Dave East, and More

Smoke DZA dropped 'The Hustler’s Catalog 2' on Friday. The 10 song tape is loaded with features from the various corners of Smoke DZA’s universe.

Xavier Hamilton1870 days ago
This is a photo of Lil Wayne.
Music

Lil Wayne Releases 'Dedication 6' Mixtape

Lil Wayne drops his DJ Drama-hosted mixtape featuring Nicki Minaj, Cory Gunz, Gudda Gudda, and more.

Eric Diep3127 days ago
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Video: Cory Gunz Freestyle On BET's The Backroom

Cory Gunz lays down a grimy verse.

Eric Diep5082 days ago
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Video: Prodigy f/ Cory Gunz "Great Spitters"

P and Cory Gunz show us why "rapping is their religion."

Eric Diep5175 days ago
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Cory Gunz Speaks On Arrest

It's just us and the guns!

Complex5283 days ago
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Cory Gunz Arrested For Gun Possession

His father, Peter Gunz, confirmed the news.

Andrew Martin5284 days ago
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Mixtape: Cory Gunz "Son of a Gun"

<p>After a short delay, the Bronx MC's project gets a proper release.</p>

Matt Cole5491 days ago
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Video: Cory Gunz "Outta My Mind"

Well, that was quick.

Matt Cole5498 days ago
Music

Listen: Cory Gunz "Outta My Mind"

Listen to a brand new one from the Young Money rapper turned MTV reality star.

Anthony Osei5498 days ago
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Video: Cory Gunz "Son Of A Gun" Episodes 5 & 6

More drama unfolds for the YMCMB spitter.

Complex5524 days ago
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Video: Juicy J f/ Cory Gunz "We Gon Delete 'Em"

It's the business of the rubber band.

Complex5527 days ago
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Video: Cory Gunz "Son Of A Gun" Episode 4

More behind the scenes drama unfolds for the YMCMB spitter.

Complex5538 days ago
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Video: Cory Gunz "Son Of A Gun" Episode 3

The young MC's show continues.

Complex5545 days ago
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Video: Cory Gunz "Son Of A Gun" Episode 2

More trials and tribulations for the young gunner.

Complex5552 days ago
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Video: Cory Gunz "Son Of A Gun" Episode 1

Watch the young gunner's TV pilot.

Complex5559 days ago
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Video: Karmin Bodies Lil Wayne and Cory Gunz' "6 Foot 7 Foot"

She returns with another sick cover.

Anthony Osei5561 days ago
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Listen: Jay Sean f/ Tyga, Busta Rhymes & Cory Gunz "YMCMB Heroes"

The label's pop star drops a new rapper-filled track.

Complex5563 days ago

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