Complex Hustle

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Complex Hustle
Pop Culture

Issa Rae's Blueprint to Becoming TV's Most 'Insecure' Leading Lady

Issa Rae sat down with Complex Hustle to break down her career path up to this point and how she stays motivated.

Complex3280 days ago
Complex Hustle
Music

Hip-Hop DNA: Breaking Down the Caribbean's Impact on the Culture

Complex Hustle's new documentary breaks down the Caribbean's impact on hip-hop culture.

Complex3306 days ago
Complex Hustle
Music

Justin and Christian Combs Are Ready to Take Over Bad Boy

Justin and Christian Combs share plans to follow in their dad's footsteps.

Complex3314 days ago
Complex Hustle
Music

Memes and Money: Why Social Media Matters in Hip-Hop

In this week’s episode of 'Chart Breakers,' we take a deep dive into how social media can work to propel artists and songs to otherwise unimagined heights.

Complex3349 days ago
Complex Hustle
Music

Jay Z, Drake, or Kanye: Who's Co-Sign Has the Most Power?

This week on 'Chart Breakers,' the question that dates back long before streaming and YouTube: What’s a co-sign really worth?

Complex3356 days ago
Advertisement
Complex Hustle
Music

How Hip-Hop Stars Are Made in the Streaming Era

If you’re wondering how new artists have managed to emerge with hit singles in the streaming era, we have you covered with 'Chart Breakers.'

Complex3363 days ago
Don Benjamin
Pop Culture

Don Benjamin Shares Why You Should Separate Your Checks From Your Passions on "Keys to the Cocktail"

Don Benjamin is featured in the latest episode of Complex Hustle's "Keys to the Cocktail."

Complex3368 days ago
Complex Hustle
Music

Who Is the Hottest Songwriter and Music Producer in the Game?

Who actually writes your favorite artists’ biggest songs? On this weeks episode of 'Chart Breakers,' we unpack the names behind the hits.

Complex3368 days ago
Complex Hustle
Music

Drake, Jay Z, Nas, Future: Who Had the Worst Sophomore Album?

Complex Hustle's latest episode of 'Chart Breakers' digs into the sophomore albums of some of the biggest acts in rap.

Complex3377 days ago
Complex Hustle
Music

James the Mormon Speaks With Complex Hustle and Shares New Video for "Holiday" f/ Taylor Bennett

Complex Hustle speaks to James the Mormon about his career.

Complex3383 days ago
Advertisement
Beyonce in ATL 2016
Music

How Beyoncé, Drake, and Chance the Rapper Are Winning in the Streaming Era

Complex Hustle highlights the trailblazing innovation from artists like Beyoncé, Drake, and Chance the Rapper in episode 1 of 'Chart Breakers.'

Complex3384 days ago
Complex Hustle
Pop Culture

Liane V Explains How She Won Over 5 Million Fans in New Episode of Complex Hustle's "Keys to the Cocktail"

Liane V is featured in the latest episode of "Keys to the Cocktail."

Complex3388 days ago
Aglit Italy Tarik Baker
Sneakers

How Aglit Italy's Premium Shoe Laces Are Changing Sneakers

Complex Hustle sat down with Aglit Italy head designer and founder to talk about the importance of shoe laces in sneakers.

Amir Ismael3388 days ago
Complex Hustle
Style

Why Aleali May Is Blogging for the Culture, Not the Check

Aleali May takes us behind-the-scenes of her latest photo shoot with Kith and shares some of the keys to her hustle.

Complex3396 days ago
Complex Hustle
Music

Jadakiss Talks About the First Time He Met Biggie in Episode 1 of Complex Hustle's "Keys to the Cocktail"

Jadakiss is featured in episode 1 of Complex Hustle's "Keys to the Cocktail."

Complex3417 days ago
Advertisement
By Order Of Fetty Wap
Style

Fetty Wap x Control Sector Launch Collaborative Clothing Line 'By Order Of'

Rapper Fetty Wap teams up with streetwear brand Control Sector to launch his own collection, By Order Of Fetty Wap.

Anslem Rocque3425 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App