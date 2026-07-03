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Complex Co-Signs: Manresa Is New England’s Next Great Heritage Brand in the Making
Mike McLachlan's brand is only a few years old. Pieces like the Oysterman sweater and Bittner coat show that it may be here to stay.
Renato Pagnani1118 days ago