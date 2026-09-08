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Renato Pagnani

Joined June 2023 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories

Vans Old Skool 'Souvenir.'

Vans Is Having a Moment

Thanks to sneakers like the 'Souvenir' Old Skool and Satoshi Nakamoto collab, Vans is hot in 2025.

Renato Pagnani293 days ago

Complex Co-Signs: Manresa Is New England’s Next Great Heritage Brand in the Making

Mike McLachlan's brand is only a few years old. Pieces like the Oysterman sweater and Bittner coat show that it may be here to stay.

Renato Pagnani1179 days ago

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