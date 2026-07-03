commencement speaker

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani in a suit speaks at a podium with a "Congrats" graduation-themed backdrop.
Pop Culture

Mayor Zohran Mamdani Surprises Rikers Graduates: ‘There Will Always Be a Place for You in NYC'

The New York City mayor gave a commencement speech to 57 students from East River Academy who earned high school diplomas and GEDs.

Alex Ocho30 days ago

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