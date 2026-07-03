cobras

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Last month of 2013, and we're not even trying to slow down. Seriously; just look at the sheer volume of quality remixes we have this week. And this is just week one of December. Big remixes, small remixes, remixes that climb on rocks. Short remixes, tall remixes, even remixes with chicken pox. Well, maybe not the pox, but we have a grip of solid reworks for you this week. Let's ride.
khrisd
With this week's batch of free mixes, you'll need a full day to soak them all in. Well, almost. You get the idea; there's a boatload of beats contained in these sets. And the majority of them are up for free download. Your weekly dose of the best mixes of the past week is here.
khrisd
Cobra Krames is one of those names that we hope you're up on. He's been down with the hip-hop/electronic music hybrid sound for the last decade, both
khrisd
The remix game is so serious these days. We don't want to champion remixes over originals, but we can't help it; these producers have been putting in work. Celebrate the best in the remix zone with this week's batch of the freshest reworks.
khrisd

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App