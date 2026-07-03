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'Stranger Things' creators Ross and Matt Duffer with star Winona Ryder.
Pop Culture

‘Stranger Things’ Creators on ‘Epic Quality’ of Season 4 Leading to ‘Game of Thrones’ Comparisons

'Stranger Things' creators Matt and Ross Duffer teased that Season 4 will be the Netflix series' biggest yet in terms of both length and scope.

Joe Price1559 days ago
clock
Pop Culture

Watch Young People Try and Fail to Read an Analog Clock on 'Kimmel'

A lot of people who grew up in the age of smartphones and readily available internet have never had to really reckon with a clock that wasn't digital.

Joe Price2607 days ago
Pop Culture

The Rock Just Released His Own Alarm Clock App, and It Is Amazing

Wake up by having The Rock shout at you.

Wil Jones3728 days ago

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