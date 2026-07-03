People Sound Off About Bill Seeking to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent as Senate Unanimously Approves
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The Senate has passed new legislation that could make daylight saving time permanent, and people's reactions to the new bill are a mixed bag.tara mahadevan
Whether you’re making your own playlist for a party, or annoying a DJ with a last-minute request, here are 15 songs you should hear on New Year's Eve 2018.Kiana Fitzgerald
Jay-Z’s is hip-hop's greatest watch connoisseur. His collection includes Jacob and Co. Five Time Zone, Richard Mille 56 Customized “Blueprint," 1-of-1 Rolexes, and more.Mike DeStefano