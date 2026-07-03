Chet Faker

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Chet Faker (Nick Murphy)
Music

Premiere: Chet Faker Announces New Album With Soulful “Whatever Tomorrow”

A few years ago Nick Murphy took a break from the Chet Faker moniker, opting to release music under his birth name for the years that followed...

James Keith1919 days ago
sweater beats drop the game rmx
Music

Flume & Chet Faker - "Drop the Game (Sweater Beats Remix)"

New York's Sweater Beats has murdered this remix of Flume and Chet Faker that premiered on Billboard. It's an epic homage to that classic East Coast hip-hop production sound at its most cinematic. It's a dramatic version of the original that pulls off the rare feat of doing it justice. I love how people are reviving the beats from the late '90s/early 2000s era. If this track has given you a hankering for more Sweater Beats, you can catch him touring the USA this fall. Tour dates at the bottom

walmerc4329 days ago
B IMG 1019 BW
Music

Flume & Chet Faker - "What About Us (Worthy Remix)"

Pretty quick to tell on this one that Worthy 1) has really good taste in favorite tunes and 2) totally knows how to do justice to a Flume & Chet Faker

brenttactic4357 days ago
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Music

Chet Faker - "Gold (Flume Re-work)"

Here's a nice mid-evening morsel that just came out of left field: Flume has just broken off his remix of Chet Faker's "Gold," and it's a doozy. Faker

joshm4394 days ago
kaytranada talk is cheap flip
Music

Chet Faker - "Talk Is Cheap (Kaytranada Flip)"

It’s Friday so it must be quitting time, right? Well if you’re an android like us, it’s not ever time to quit–that is unless you’ve found a

jakel4418 days ago
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Music

Flume & Chet Faker - "Drop The Game"

Future Classic done done it again. On November 26, they'll be released the collaborative EP from Flume and Chet Faker, Lockjaw, which features this new jam "Drop The Game," of which the above video dropped for. It's nothing too crazy; we've got a dancer going for his on the city streets, lending to the headspace you'd probably need to be in to properly take this track in. Slinky, laidback funk (with some great drums) makes a perfect bed for Chet's vocals. Vibe out.

khrisd4625 days ago

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