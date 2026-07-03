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Casablanca Paris and Ladurée Unite Fashion, Pastry in Summer Capsule Drop
Charaf Tajer's label and the iconic Parisian pâtisserie released a joint collection today featuring co-branded macarons, silk shirts, and an original dreamlike artwork.
Jaelani Turner-Williams44 days ago