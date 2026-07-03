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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Laverne Cox Opens Up About Childhood Sexual Assault and Suicide Attempt at Age 11
In her new memoir 'Transcendent,' the OITNB star confronts childhood trauma, church abuse, and the secret that nearly ended her life before it began.
Bernadette Giacomazzo50 days ago
Pop Culture
Laverne Cox Reveals She Was ‘Abandoned’ in an Alabama Orphanage
The actress and trans icon reveals how a month in an Alabama orphanage shaped her battles with fame, loneliness, and the search for love.
Bernadette Giacomazzo51 days ago