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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Catching Flies Calls On Rap Heroes Jehst And Blu To Vocal Jazz-Soaked "Yŭ"
The original instrumental was taken from Catching Flies' recent 'Silver Linings' album.
James Keith2426 days ago
Music
Catching Flies Calls On Trim To Talk Pain And Regret On Debut Album Cut "The Light"
"You won't ever, ever, ever get a 16 out of Trim."
James Keith2692 days ago
Music
Premiere: Catching Flies Brings In Jay Prince And Oscar Jerome For Dreamy New Single "New Gods"
With fans in just about every pocket of UK music, Catching Flies is no doubt a name we'll all be very familiar with in the coming months.
James Keith2859 days ago