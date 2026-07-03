Brownswood Recordings

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Music

UK Jazz Outfit Kokoroko’s New Short Film, ‘Rapt’, Takes Us To Makoko (‘The Venice Of Africa’)

The Brownswood-signed jazz band take us on a stunning and emotional trip to Makoko, a settlement built on stilts just off the coast of Lagos.

James Keith1233 days ago

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