After shooting his shot in 2015 on "Down in the DM," Yo Gotti is now dating his dream girl Angela Simmons. Here's a timeline of their relationship, so far.Dayna Haffenden
Featured
Hollywood marriages are complicated; the divorces are harder.Amber McKynzie
From the death threats to the three-day ordeal of assaults, here’s what to know about Johnny Deep & Amber Heard's relationship and their court cases.William Goodman
Pop Culture
‘Aquaman’ Producer Speaks on Johnny Depp Fans’ Campaign to Have Amber Heard Removed From Franchise
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' producer Peter Safran addressed Johnny Depp fans' campaign calling for Amber Heard’s removal from the franchise.Brad Callas