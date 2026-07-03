As we await the release of 'Certified Lover Boy,' there's been no shortage of northern heat to keep us vibing. Here are the best Canadian songs of July 2021.Alex Nino Gheciu
Featured
Fetty Wap is Frank Sinatra.Justin Charity
Catch up on the gems you might have missed this month.Aaron Zorgel
Music
Alessia Cara On 10 Years Since Getting Discovered On YouTube: 'I Can't Believe I'm Looking At The Same Person'
Complex Canada caught up with the Brampton native to talk about those early years, which cover she wishes she could have a do-over on, and the untold perks of joining Disney canon.Erik Leijon