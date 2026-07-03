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Air Jordan Legacy 312 'Elephant Print' AV3922 006 Release Date
Sneakers

Jordan Legacy 312s Get Covered in Elephant Print

Th Jordan Legacy 312 is releasing a new flipped colorway that features the brand's iconic elephant print.

Michael Conway2817 days ago
air jordan legacy 312 rookie of the year release date
Sneakers

'Rookie of the Year' Colors on New Legacy 312s

After the recent announcement of the Air Jordan 1 'Rookie of the Year,' the Legacy 312 seems to be also adopting the style. Find the release date here.

Michael Conway2845 days ago
Jordan Legacy 312 Black Cement Release Date AV3922 001 Profile
Sneakers

Don C's Jordan Legacy 312 to Release in a Familiar Colorway

Speaking to the heritage of Jordan Brand, Don C's Jordan Legacy 312 hybrid releases in a 'Black Cement' colorway inspired by Michael Jordan's Air Jordan 3 from 1988.

Brandon Richard2871 days ago

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