Air Jordan 34

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Nike Dunk Low Kentucky Release Date CU1726 100 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

From the 'Kentucky' and 'Syracuse' Nike Dunk Lows to Sacai x Nike LDWaffles, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2321 days ago
Air Jordan 3 'UNC' CT8532 104 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

From the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 to 'UNC' Air Jordan III, here is a detailed guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2328 days ago
March 2020 Air Jordan Release Dates
Sneakers

March's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

From the 'Fire Red' Air Jordan 5 to the 'UNC' Air Jordan 3, here are March 2020's most important Air Jordan Release Dates.

Sole Collector2329 days ago
air jordan 34 xxxiv infrared ar3240 600 pair
Sneakers

Michael Jordan's Original Championship Sneaker Inspires New Air Jordan 34

Inspired by its archive and Michael Jordan's original championship sneaker, the Air Jordan 34 'Infrared' is set to release in March 2020.

Brandon Richard2334 days ago
Air Jordan Release Dates August 2019
Sneakers

February's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

From the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 to the Air Jordan 1 Retro High '85 'Varsity Red,' here are February 2020's most important Air Jordan Release Dates.

Sole Collector2357 days ago
Advertisement
Air Jordan 34 'Black Cat' BQ3381 003 (Pair)
Sneakers

'Black Cat' Air Jordan 34s Drop Next Month

The release date and info for the Air Jordan 34 'Black Cat' sneaker set to drop in February of 2020.

Riley Jones2361 days ago
Zion Williamson First Game
Sneakers

Zion Williamson Makes NBA Debut in Gold 'Bayou Boys' Air Jordan 34 PE

After signing a much talked about endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, Zion Williamson kicks off his rookie year wearing exclusive Air Jordan 34 colorways.

Brandon Richard2368 days ago
Air Jordan New Beginnings Pack
Sneakers

Here's What Jordan Brand Is Releasing for All-Star Weekend

A complete rundown of Jordan Brand's 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend releases including the 'New Beginnings' pack, 'Red Cement' Jordan 3, and more.

Riley Jones2369 days ago
Air Jordan Release Dates January 2020
Sneakers

January's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

From the Air Jordan 6 Retro 'DMP' to the Jordan Why Not Zer0.3, here are the most important Air Jordan release dates you need to know about in Jan. 2020.

Sole Collector2389 days ago
Air Jordan 34 Performance Review
Sneakers

Air Jordan 34 Performance Review

We tested the Air Jordan 34 basketball shoes out on court to see if it is a worthy performance addition to Michael Jordan’s signature line.

Zac Dubasik2423 days ago
Advertisement
Air Jordan Release Dates November 2019
Sneakers

November's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

From the Olivia Kim x Air Jordan 4 to the Air Jordan 1 'Fearless Ones' collection, here are the most important Air Jordan release dates in November.

Sole Collector2451 days ago
Blake Griffin
Sneakers

Blake Griffin Reveals Why He Doesn't Play in Retro Air Jordans

Blake Griffin talks playing in the Air Jordan 34, his expectations for Zion Williamson in his rookie season, why he doesn't play in retro Air Jordans, and more.

Mike DeStefano2473 days ago
Travis Scott Air Jordan VI
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

From the Sacai x Nike Blazer Mid to 'Lakers' Nike LeBron 17, here is a detailed look at all of this week's most important sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2475 days ago
Students Design Zion Williamson Air Jordan 34 (7)
Sneakers

Zion Williamson To Play in Air Jordan 34 Designed by Local Students

Zion Williamson and Jordan Brand officials surprise local high school students with a chance to design his Air Jordan sneakers for the upcoming season.

Brandon Richard2484 days ago
Michael Jordan 1988
Sneakers

Will There Ever Be Another Classic Air Jordan?

With the Air Jordan 34 beginning to make its way to retailers this month, we ask if there will ever be another Air Jordan remembered like the originals.

Mike DeStefano2488 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App