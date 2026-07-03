Air Jordan 33

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Nike Kobe AD NXT Pair
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Kobe Bryant's Next Basketball Sneaker Drops This Month

Kobe Bryant's latest performance-based basketball sneaker dubbed Nike Kobe AD NXT combines the brand's FastFit, QuadFit, and React technologies.

Mike DeStefano2535 days ago
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Jordan Brand Celebrates FIBA with New Sneaker Collection

Celebrating this year's FIBA World Cup basketball tournament, Jordan Brand is releasing a collection of performance and lifestyle sneakers.

Brandon Richard2536 days ago
Air Jordan 33 'Vast Grey/Cone Sail White' AQ8830 004 (Pair)
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This Air Jordan 33 Looks Like an Off-White Collab

Official images have surfaced of the 'Vast Grey' Air Jordan 33. The colorway resembles the original Off-White x Nike 'The Ten' collection.

Mike DeStefano2711 days ago
Travis Scott Air Jordan 33
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Can Travis Scott Make Performance Jordans Cool?

Travis Scott has an upcoming collaboration with Jordan Brand's latest performance sneaker, the Air Jordan 33. But can he make people like it off the court?

John Gotty2717 days ago
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 33 NRG 'Army Olive/Black Ale Brown Sail' CD5695 300 (Pair)
Sneakers

Travis Scott's Next Air Jordan Collab Drops Next Week

The release date and details for the new Air Jordan 33 NRG 'Travis Scott' sneakers in 'Army Olive/Black-Ale Brown-Sail.'

Riley Jones2717 days ago
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Off White x Nike Air Max 90 'Desert Ore' AA7293 200 (Pair)
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A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

A detailed look at this week's best sneaker releases including Nike's 'Chinese New Year' collection, the latest Off-White x Nike Air Max 90s, and more.

Mike DeStefano2720 days ago
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Nike and Jordan Brand Unveil 2019 NBA All-Star Collections

The 2019 NBA All-Star Footwear Collection celebrates Charlotte and its various historical significances, with offerings from Nike, Nike Sportswear and Jordan.

Sole Collector2724 days ago
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How Jacques Slade Became the King of Unboxing Sneakers

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Sole Collector2731 days ago
Air Jordan 33 'University Red' AQ8830 600 (Pair)
Sneakers

Chicago Bulls Red on the Air Jordan 33

The release date and details for Jordan Brand's new Air Jordan 33 colorway in Chicago Bulls-inspired 'University Red.'

Riley Jones2745 days ago
Air Jordan 12 'Chinese New Year'
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'Chinese New Year' Air Jordans Dropping Again

The release date and details for Nike's 2019 Chinese New Year collection featuring the Air Jordan 33, Air Max 90, Air Max 270, Air VaporMax, and more.

Riley Jones2752 days ago
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Air Jordan 33 'Utility Blackout' AQ8830 002 (Pair)
Sneakers

The Air Jordan 33 Goes Stealth

The Air Jordan 33 is releasing in a 'Utility Blackout' color scheme. The all-black upper is accented by dark grey branding, a yellow cord, and icy outsole.

Mike DeStefano2790 days ago
Sole Collector Release Roundup 11/14/18
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Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need To Check Out This Weekend

A complete roundup of this week's most important sneaker releases including the Union x Jordan collection, 'Zebra' Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 restock, and more.

Mike DeStefano2802 days ago
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A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases featuring the Union x Air Jordan I collaboration, Nike Kyrie 5 'Taco PE,' Reebok Iverson Legacy, and more.

Mike DeStefano2804 days ago
Air Jordan 33 Visible Utility Release Date AQ8830 200
Sneakers

The Next Air Jordan 33 Is Highly Visible

Featuring vibrant pops of color juxtaposed to neutral-toned upper, the 'Visible Utility" Air Jordan 33 is set to release on Friday, November 16 for $185.

Brandon Richard2806 days ago

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