Air Jordan 1 Retro High

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Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Pollen' 555088-701 Pair
Sneakers

'Pollen' Air Jordan 1 Highs Get an Official Release Date

A new 'Pollen' colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High is releasing in August 2021. Click here for the official info regarding the upcoming release.

Victor Deng1811 days ago
Air Jordan 1 Silhouette
Sneakers

Chicago Bulls Colors Return to the Air Jordan 1

Familiar Chicago Bulls colors are returning to the latest Air Jordan 1 High colorway reportedly releasing in Fall 2021. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng2004 days ago
March 2020 Air Jordan Release Dates
Sneakers

March's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

From the 'Fire Red' Air Jordan 5 to the 'UNC' Air Jordan 3, here are March 2020's most important Air Jordan Release Dates.

Sole Collector2329 days ago
Air Jordan Release Dates September 2019
Sneakers

September's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

From the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6, to the Air Jordan 4 Retro SE 'FIBA,' here are the most important Air Jordan releases for September 2019.

Sole Collector2510 days ago
Air Jordan 1 High Gold Top 3 861428 001
Sneakers

More Evidence 'Gold Top 3' Air Jordan 1s Are Releasing

'Gold Top 3' Air Jordan 1s could be releasing again soon.

Brendan Dunne3161 days ago
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Sneakers

"Black Toe" Jordan 1s Return in 2016

The "Black Toe" Jordan 1 is back already.

Brendan Dunne3638 days ago
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Foot Locker Has a Small Restock Planned This Week

"UNC" Jordan 1s and black/red Jordan 5 Lows coming back.

Brendan Dunne3680 days ago
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Air Jordan I High - 1994 & 2013 Comparison by Dunksrnice

The Air Jordan that started it all is put on display in this extremely detailed comparison of the 1994 & 2013 versions by reputable SC Forum member Dunksrnice.

Sole Collector4938 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Jordan 1 High Retro - Chicago - Releasing Saturday

Before this weekend's much anticpated release of the iconic Air Jordan 1 High, lets take a detailed look at the one colorway that started it all for the Air Jordan.

Sole Collector4944 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 1 Retro High - White/Varsity Red-Black

Following yesterday's preview of the gradeschool exclusive version, we now have our most detailed look yet at the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Retro High in men's sizes.

Sole Collector4959 days ago
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Air Jordan 1 Retro High - Obsidian/Sail-Gym Red

November will bring us a brand new look for the classic Air Jordan 1 Retro High utilizing premium materials and a tonal elephant print.

Sole Collector5016 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 1 Retro High GS - Winterized

The Jordan Brand looks to get their Jeremy Scott on with this all new winterized version of the timeless Air Jordan 1 Retro High.

Sole Collector5044 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan Retro 1 High - Olympic Pack

The Jordan Brand will also be hitting their classic styles with an Olympic inspiration, after recently unveiling a trio of Olympic-colored Air Jordan Retro 1s.

Sole Collector5192 days ago

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