Air Jordan 1 KO

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Air Jordan 1 KO 'White and Black' DO5047 100 Pair
Sneakers

New Air Jordan 1 KO Colorway Releases This Month

A new white and black colorway of the Air Jordan 1 KO is releasing in September 2022. Click here for the official release details along with a closer look.

Victor Deng1414 days ago
Air Jordan Release Dates August 2022
Sneakers

August's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

From the 'Citrus' Air Jordan 7 to the 'Dark Iris' Air Jordan 3, here are August's most important Air Jordan release dates you need to know about.

Sole Collector1447 days ago
Air Jordan 1 KO 'Syracuse' DO5047 801 Pair
Sneakers

'Rush Orange' Air Jordan 1 KO Releases in August

The classic Air Jordan 1 KO sneaker has surfaced in a new orange-based 'Orange Rush' colorway. Click here for a first look at the upcoming release.

Victor Deng1456 days ago
Dan Life x Social Works Air Jordan 1 KO
Sneakers

Dan Life and Chance the Rapper Are Raffling Off Custom Jordans for Charity

Dan Life has teamed up with Chance the Rapper's non-profit organization SocialWorks to create a custom Air Jordan 1 KO, with proceeds going to charity.

Victor Deng1541 days ago
Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 1 KO 'Ghost Green' DN2857-330 (Pair)
Sneakers

Billie Eilish's Air Jordan 1 KO Collab Is Dropping Next Week

Billie Eilish and Jordan Brand are reportedly dropping a collaborative Air Jordan 1 KO in September 2021. Click here for the early info and a detailed look.

Victor Deng1762 days ago
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Air Jordan Release Date September 2021
Sneakers

September's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

From the Air Jordan 36 'First Light' to the women's exclusive Air Jordan 4 'Shimmer,' here are the most important release dates for September 2021.

Sole Collector1781 days ago
Air Jordan Release Dates May 2021
Sneakers

May's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

From the Air Jordan 1 KO 'Chicago' to the Air Jordan 7 'Flint,' here are all the most important Air Jordan release dates you need to know about for May.

Sole Collector1902 days ago
Air Jordan 1 KO Chicago 2021 Release Date DA9089-100 Pair
Sneakers

'Chicago' Air Jordan 1 KO Release Date Confirmed

The Air Jordan 1 AJKO is set to return in the OG "Chicago" colorway via the Nike SKRS Draw in May 2021. Click for official photos and release date information.

Jordan Rose1906 days ago
Air Jordan 11 Retro Low Closing Ceremony Release Roundup Lead Image
Sneakers

Release Roundup: The Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

A handful of good sneakers dropping this weekend in time for "back-to-school."

Rich Lopez3614 days ago
Air Jordan 1 KO Navy Canvas 638471 403 Side
Sneakers

Canvas Comes Back on Air Jordan 1s

The Air Jordan 1 KO returns with navy quilting.

Brendan Dunne3634 days ago
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Sneakers

Surprise Air Jordan 1s Release This Month

This Jordan 1 KO releases on July 30.

Brendan Dunne3647 days ago
Air Jordan Release Dates July 2016
Sneakers

This Month's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

Drake's "OVO" Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 5s with "Nike Air" and more.

Sole Collector3669 days ago
Air Jordan 1 KO Cheap in 1986
Sneakers

The Air Jordan 1 KO Was Unbelievably Cheap in 1986

What a time to be alive.

Brandon Richard3705 days ago

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