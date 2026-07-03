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Latest Stories
Music
Toronto Alt-Pop Artist Aiko Tomi’s Animal Awakening
Musician Aiko Tomi talked to Complex Canada about her transition from making "sad girl" music, her bond with Korea Town Acid, and her single "Animal's Awake"
Kyle Mullin1527 days ago