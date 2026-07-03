Aiko Tomi

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Aiko Tomi posing on a couch in an orange bodysuit
Music

Toronto Alt-Pop Artist Aiko Tomi’s Animal Awakening

Musician Aiko Tomi talked to Complex Canada about her transition from making "sad girl" music, her bond with Korea Town Acid, and her single "Animal's Awake"

Kyle Mullin1527 days ago

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