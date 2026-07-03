Adidas ZX 500

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Adidas Consortium ZX4000 4D BD7931 ZX500 RM BD7859
Sneakers

Adidas Consortium Celebrates the Evolution of Sneaker Production

Adidas Consortium is releasing a ZX4000 4D and ZX500 RM inspired by the evolution of sneaker production methods.

Mike DeStefano2699 days ago
Commonwealth x Adidas ZX 500 RM 2
Sneakers

Commonwealth Has an Adidas Collab on the Way

Adidas has unveiled its upcoming collaboration with lifestyle boutique Commonwealth on the ZX 500 RM. The premium pair is inspired by coastal living.

Mike DeStefano2781 days ago
Sneakersnstuff x Adidas Originals ZX 500 RM F36882 Release Date
Sneakers

Sneakersnstuff Reveals Exclusive Adidas Boosts

European sneaker retailer, Sneakersnstuff and Adidas Originals are dropping an exclusive Adidas ZX 500 RM in a 'Navy Blue' colorway.

Michael Conway2811 days ago
Hender Scheme x Adidas ZX 500 F36044 (Pair)
Sneakers

Hender Scheme Has Collaborated With Adidas Again

Japanese luxury brand Hender Scheme has collaborated once again with Adidas. This time, the brands have created premium leather versions of the ZX 5000.

Mike DeStefano2816 days ago
Dragon Ball Z x Adidas Originals
Sneakers

Adidas Originals Confirms Dragon Ball Z Collaboration Details

Confirmed release details for the highly anticipated Dragon Ball Z x Adidas Originals sneaker collaboration featuring seven different models representing the series' most memorable battles.

Riley Jones2871 days ago
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Sneakers

Video // adidas Originals Consortium - "Your Story" - Second Drop

This weekend's Consortium release previewed in a new video by adidas Originals.

Brandon Richard5146 days ago
Sneakers

adidas Originals Consortium - "Your Story" - Spring/Summer 2012

World renowned artists add an Olympic touch to classic adidas silhouettes.

Brandon Richard5182 days ago
Sneakers

Recap: adidas Originals Launches "Tabula Rasa" Consortium Collection in London

After a brief hiatus, adidas Originals finally reintroduced the highly-popular Consortium Collection at a special launch party held at No.6 Newburgh Street in London last week.

Brandon Richard5345 days ago
Sneakers

A Detailed Look at adidas Originals Consortium Fall/Winter 2011

A closer look at the five models included in the new "Tabula Rasa" adidas Originals Consortium Collection.

Brandon Richard5385 days ago
Sneakers

A Closer Look at adidas Originals Consortium Fall/Winter 2011

Originals strips back to the basics with a palette of natural white tones and premium construction.

Brandon Richard5388 days ago
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Sneakers

adidas Originals Consortium Returns - Fall/Winter 2011

Originally introduced in 2007, the adidas Originals Consortium range is set to return as part of the Fall/Winter 2011 Collection.

Brandon Richard5394 days ago

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