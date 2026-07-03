Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner
Sneakers

Kanye West Designed the Yeezy Wave Runners in 48 Hours

Design partner Steven Smith shares the background story.

Brandon Richard919 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 'Wave Runner' B75571 (Lateral)
Sneakers

More Yeezys Are Making a Comeback

Yeezy Mafia has announced the potential Fall/Winter 2018 lineup for the Adidas Yeezy line that includesvmultiple restocks, as well as new colorways.

Mike DeStefano2937 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 'Wave Runner' B75571 (Lateral)
Sneakers

Another Chance to Cop the Yeezy Boost 700

A release date for the 'Wave Runner' Adidas Yeezy Boost 700.

Mike DeStefano3057 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner Solid Grey Chalk White Core Black B75571 Release Date
Sneakers

Adidas Yeezy 700 Wave Runners Reportedly Releasing a Second Time

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner is releasing again in 2018.

Brandon Richard3099 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 Grey Release Date
Sneakers

Flight Club Actually Sold Yeezys for Retail

Flight Club had a surprise sale on Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runners for retail price on Black Friday.

Mike DeStefano3158 days ago
Advertisement
kanye west interview hypebeast
Sneakers

Another New Yeezy Spotted on Kanye West

A new black colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 was recently spotted on Kanye West.

Mike DeStefano3179 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner Infant Sample
Sneakers

These Yeezys Aren't Just for Dads

These Adidas Yeezy Boost Wave Runner 700 infant samples were made exclusively for North and Saint.

Zac Dubasik3193 days ago
kanye west interview hypebeast
Sneakers

Kanye West Spotted Wearing a New Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner

With rumors of new music on the horizon, Kanye West steps out in an unreleased colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700.

Brandon Richard3220 days ago
Kanye West Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner White Vogue Australia (2)
Sneakers

Kanye West's White Adidas Wave Runners Featured in Vogue Editorial

Model Yumi Lambert wears Kanye West's white Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner in white in a Vogue Australia editorial.

Brandon Richard3240 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Tan Green Profile
Sneakers

First Look at a New Adidas Yeezy 700 Boost Colorway

A first look at Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 in tan and green.

Brandon Richard3247 days ago
Advertisement
Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 Grey Release Date
Sneakers

Kanye West's New Yeezys Released for $300

Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner is available to pre-order now for $300.

Brandon Richard3261 days ago
Yeezy 9
Sneakers

More Colorways of Kanye West's Yeezy Runner Debut in Season 5

New colorways of Kanye West's Yeezy running shoe debut during Season 5 fashion show.

Brandon Richard3439 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 'Wave Runner' B75571 (Lateral)
Sneakers

Did Kanye West Just Debut the Next Yeezy Sneaker?

Kanye West spotted in a previously unseen sneaker that may be from his Yeezy line.

Brendan Dunne3480 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App