Adam Deacon

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Latest Stories

Sumotherhood (credit: Variety)
Pop Culture

Adam Deacon Returns To The World Of Film, Announces ‘Anuvahood’ Sequel

Yesterday, it was announced that filming has started for Deacon’s next directorial effort, 'Sumotherhood', the sequel to his 2011 cult classic, 'Anuvahood'...

Niall Smith1842 days ago
Pop Culture

Adam Deacon and Femi Oyeniran Announced as Hosts for the British Urban Film Festival Awards

The 'Kidulthood' and 'Adulthood' stars will host the show in September.

Wil Jones3714 days ago
Pop Culture

We're Teaming Up With Everyman Cinemas For A 10th Anniversary Screening of 'Kidulthood' with the Cast

We're also showing The Square documentary 'Golden Boys'.

Wil Jones3742 days ago
Pop Culture

9 Things That Make 'Kidulthood' the Ultimate Mid-2000s Time Capsule

Put your Nokias 7610s in the air for Trife.

Wil Jones3788 days ago
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Pop Culture

Five Things We Want To See From ‘Kidulthood’ Part Three

Can 'Brotherhood' have the same impact in 2016?

Wil Jones3900 days ago
Pop Culture

Adam Deacon Found Guilty of Sending Death Threats to Noel Clarke

They apparently fell out over the making of 'Anuvahood'.

Wil Jones4016 days ago
Pop Culture

"Kidulthood" Star Adam Deacon Has Been Arrested

A couple of tweets, he was up to no good, started making trouble after Kidulthood.

Ewen Hosie4210 days ago

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