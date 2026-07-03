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Adam Deacon Returns To The World Of Film, Announces ‘Anuvahood’ Sequel
Yesterday, it was announced that filming has started for Deacon’s next directorial effort, 'Sumotherhood', the sequel to his 2011 cult classic, 'Anuvahood'...
Adam Deacon and Femi Oyeniran Announced as Hosts for the British Urban Film Festival Awards
The 'Kidulthood' and 'Adulthood' stars will host the show in September.
We're Teaming Up With Everyman Cinemas For A 10th Anniversary Screening of 'Kidulthood' with the Cast
We're also showing The Square documentary 'Golden Boys'.
9 Things That Make 'Kidulthood' the Ultimate Mid-2000s Time Capsule
Put your Nokias 7610s in the air for Trife.
Where Are The Kids From 'Kidulthood' Now, Ten Years Later?
Where are they now?
Five Things We Want To See From ‘Kidulthood’ Part Three
Can 'Brotherhood' have the same impact in 2016?
Adam Deacon Found Guilty of Sending Death Threats to Noel Clarke
They apparently fell out over the making of 'Anuvahood'.
"Kidulthood" Star Adam Deacon Has Been Arrested
A couple of tweets, he was up to no good, started making trouble after Kidulthood.