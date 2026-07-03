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Patrick Mahomes Suffers Torn ACL as Chiefs Are Eliminated From Playoff Contention
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has torn the ACL in his left knee, an injury that could sideline the two-time MVP into the 2026 season.
Houston Rockets’ Fred VanVleet Out Indefinitely After Suffering Torn ACL
The point guard could miss the entire 2025-26 season following the injury.
JuJu Watkins' Season-Ending Knee Injury: USC Fans Are in Mourning
Watkins tore her ACL while driving to the basket five minutes into the game against Mississippi State.
Aubrey Plaza Tears ACL During Game of Knockout Over WNBA All-Star Weekend
This is the second time she's torn her ACL while playing basketball.
UConn Star Paige Bueckers Suffers Torn ACL, Will Miss Remainder of Season
Paige Bueckers sustained a season-ending torn ACL injury in her left knee on Monday, following a game of pick-up basketball, the UConn Women’s team announced.
Warriors GM Gives Update on Klay Thompson's Injury, Says They'll Know More Around All-Star Break
The Warriors should have a better idea about Thompson's return to the court some time around the NBA All-Star break, according to Bob Myers.
Steve Nash Believes DeMarcus Cousins Can Make Full Recovery From ACL Injury
"He's still got a future," Nash told TMZ.
Mike Dean Shows Travis Scott's 5-Year Growth From Tiny Crowds to Huge Festivals
In a post on Instagram, Dean compares Scott's early days performing in front of crowds of a few dozen people to this weekend's gig at Austin City Limits
Watch the Livestream of Austin City Limits Music Festival f/ Major Lazer, Gallant, Flume, and More
Watch performances from Austin City Limits music festival this weekend.
Drake Gives an Update on 'Views From the 6' and Brings Out J. Cole During Austin City Limits Fest
Drake also said that the official video for "Hotline Bling" would be available very soon.
QB Deshaun Watson Played Clemson's Entire Victorious Game on a Torn ACL
His brace kept his leg in line.