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Latest Stories

Patrick Mahomes in a red Kansas City Chiefs uniform with a headband, looking to the side.
Sports

Patrick Mahomes Suffers Torn ACL as Chiefs Are Eliminated From Playoff Contention

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has torn the ACL in his left knee, an injury that could sideline the two-time MVP into the 2026 season.

Mark Elibert215 days ago
Fred VanVleet #5 of the Houston Rockets handles the ball.
Sports

Houston Rockets’ Fred VanVleet Out Indefinitely After Suffering Torn ACL

The point guard could miss the entire 2025-26 season following the injury.

Joe Price298 days ago
A female basketball player on the court, wearing a white jersey with red trim, hair in a bun, looking focused.
Sports

JuJu Watkins' Season-Ending Knee Injury: USC Fans Are in Mourning

Watkins tore her ACL while driving to the basket five minutes into the game against Mississippi State.

Mark Elibert479 days ago
Aubrey Plaza wears sunglasses and an orange cap, holding a walking cane and reacting excitedly at an event. Other individuals are seated nearby
Pop Culture

Aubrey Plaza Tears ACL During Game of Knockout Over WNBA All-Star Weekend

This is the second time she's torn her ACL while playing basketball.

Joe Price725 days ago
paige bueckers suffered a torn ACL
Sports

UConn Star Paige Bueckers Suffers Torn ACL, Will Miss Remainder of Season

Paige Bueckers sustained a season-ending torn ACL injury in her left knee on Monday, following a game of pick-up basketball, the UConn Women’s team announced.

Jordan Rose1444 days ago
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Klay Thompson poses during Warriors media day.
Sports

Warriors GM Gives Update on Klay Thompson's Injury, Says They'll Know More Around All-Star Break

The Warriors should have a better idea about Thompson's return to the court some time around the NBA All-Star break, according to Bob Myers.

Gavin Evans2482 days ago
Former NBA player Steve Nash speaks at an Apple event
Sports

Steve Nash Believes DeMarcus Cousins Can Make Full Recovery From ACL Injury

"He's still got a future," Nash told TMZ.

Xavier Hamilton2519 days ago
Travis Scott growth
Music

Mike Dean Shows Travis Scott's 5-Year Growth From Tiny Crowds to Huge Festivals

In a post on Instagram, Dean compares Scott's early days performing in front of crowds of a few dozen people to this weekend's gig at Austin City Limits

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2839 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Watch the Livestream of Austin City Limits Music Festival f/ Major Lazer, Gallant, Flume, and More

Watch performances from Austin City Limits music festival this weekend.

Eric Diep3577 days ago
Music

Drake Gives an Update on 'Views From the 6' and Brings Out J. Cole During Austin City Limits Fest

Drake also said that the official video for "Hotline Bling" would be available very soon.

Trace William Cowen3932 days ago
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