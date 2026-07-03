Acid

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errell Campbell at Nassau County Courthouse in Mineola, New York on on Feb. 10, 2026. Terrell Campbell has been arrested and charged with the assault on Nafiah Ikram on March 17, 2021 in her Elmont driveway. Terrell Campbell allegedly threw acid in the victims' face.
Music

Music Video Helps Prosecutors Charge Brooklyn Rapper in 2021 Acid Attack on Woman

Nafiah Ikram had acid thrown on her face in 2021, and 29-year-old Brooklyn man Terrell Campbell has been charged in the case.

Joe Price155 days ago
Drake and Lil Yachty in fur coats, with Drake wearing a black cap and Lil Yachty in sunglasses and a large fur hood.
Music

Lil Yachty Says Working With Drake Came After 'Talking to the Abyss' on Acid: 'I Manifested It'

Yachty says the acid in question had him "speaking to a higher power."

Trace William Cowen338 days ago
Seth Rogen poses in a brown plaid suit at the "Sausage Party: Foodtopia" event backdrop with "Prime" logo on a yellow background
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen 'Did a Ton of Acid and Then Went to the Grateful Dead Show' and Now They're His Favorite Band Ever

The 42-year-old caught his first Dead and Company concert at the Sphere and instantly become hooked.

Jaelani Turner-Williams736 days ago
Mexico
Life

Mexican Rapper Dissolves 3 Students in Acid for Infamous Drug Cartel

The rapper and YouTuber known as QBA has admitted to working for the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel.

Joe Price3004 days ago
YouTube.
Pop Culture

YouTuber Under Fire for Tasteless Acid Attack Prank

What in TF is wrong with people?

Julia Reiss3092 days ago
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Pop Culture

New Liquid Acid Drug Seized In Australia For The First Time

The drug, in its liquid form, is new to Australia and police consider it highly dangerous.

Dan Pardalis3921 days ago
Music

Zomby Shares "Acid Surf" Ahead Of 'Let's Jam' EPs

He's back and he comes bearing gifts.

James Keith3943 days ago

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