Latest Stories
Music Video Helps Prosecutors Charge Brooklyn Rapper in 2021 Acid Attack on Woman
Nafiah Ikram had acid thrown on her face in 2021, and 29-year-old Brooklyn man Terrell Campbell has been charged in the case.
Lil Yachty Says Working With Drake Came After 'Talking to the Abyss' on Acid: 'I Manifested It'
Yachty says the acid in question had him "speaking to a higher power."
Seth Rogen 'Did a Ton of Acid and Then Went to the Grateful Dead Show' and Now They're His Favorite Band Ever
The 42-year-old caught his first Dead and Company concert at the Sphere and instantly become hooked.
Mexican Rapper Dissolves 3 Students in Acid for Infamous Drug Cartel
The rapper and YouTuber known as QBA has admitted to working for the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel.
YouTuber Under Fire for Tasteless Acid Attack Prank
What in TF is wrong with people?
New Liquid Acid Drug Seized In Australia For The First Time
The drug, in its liquid form, is new to Australia and police consider it highly dangerous.
Zomby Shares "Acid Surf" Ahead Of 'Let's Jam' EPs
He's back and he comes bearing gifts.