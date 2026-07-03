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Pop Culture
TIFF: Finally, a Five-Star Monster Movie For All You Hopeless Romantics
If you're a horror fan who also loves "Before Sunrise," "Spring" will be your new favorite movie.
MattBarone4331 days ago