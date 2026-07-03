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Daniel Craig stopped by the 'Lunch with Bruce' podcast on SiriusXM, as part of his massive press tour for his latest and last turn as James Bond,Joe Price
Pusha-T responded to Tidal's EVP on social media and said he's only gotten better at rapping since his last album 'Daytona' dropped in 2018.Jordan Rose
Music
T-Pain Says Kanye Called One of His Lines ‘Corny,’ Then ‘Stole’ It for ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ Opener
T-Pain broke down the moment when Kanye West "stole" a bar after referring to it as “corny,” then used it on 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.'Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
In the latest episode of Hidden Gems, Jamaican-Canadian Richard Hillary talks about bringing Montreal's creative community together with his bar Local Legend.Complex Canada