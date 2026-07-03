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ONE2 1TWO Crop Circle 2
Music

New ONE2 1TWO App Launches With ‘Crop Circle 2’ Remix Competition

The Crop Circle 2 Remix competition invites artists to upload a verse from one of three tracks from the album with a chance to win a studio session and more.

James Keith1165 days ago
jamal edwards 8bars app music talent discovery
Music

Jamal Edwards' Newly Launched 8BARS App Aims To Democratise Talent Discovery

The launch kicks off with a four-week series of in-app events in partnership with SoundCloud, beginning on November 15, with prizes and celebrity hosts.

James Keith1703 days ago

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