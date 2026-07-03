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Latest Stories
Music
42 Dugg Announces Upcoming Project 'Young and Turnt 2,' Releases Single "Hard Times"
42 Dugg signed to Yo Gotti and Lil Baby's labels last year.
tara mahadevan2310 days ago