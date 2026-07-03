30 For 30 For 30

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Latest Stories

Former New York Jets All-Pro defensive lineman Mark Gastineau addresses the crown during a halftime ceremony induction.
Sports

Mark Gastineau’s Lawsuit Against ESPN Over ‘30 for 30’ Documentary Dismissed

The lawsuit stems from the alleged portrayal of Gastineau during a tense exchange with Brett Favre in 2023.

Jose Martinez122 days ago
30 for 30 for 30 raptors
Sports

This NBA Fan is Trying to Get on 30 Jumbotrons in 30 Days

David Delooper might look a little familiar to anyone who’s caught a few games this month.

Lydia Hrycko2374 days ago

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