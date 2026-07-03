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Latest Stories

Actress Annie Wersching arrives at Jimmy Buffett's "Escape To Margaritaville" L.A. Premiere
Pop Culture

Annie Wersching, Actor in ‘24’ and ‘Bosch,’ Dead at 45

Actor Annie Wersching, best known for her roles on ‘Bosch’ and ‘24​​​​​​​,’ has died at 45 following a two-year battle with cancer, her family has confirmed.

Joe Price1265 days ago
Smino Drops "24-8" Music Video
Music

Smino Releases Video for New Track "24-8"

The song arrives as Smino prepares to unleash 'Luv 4 Rent,' the long-awaited follow-up to 2018's 'NØIR.' The album is expected to drop next month.

Joshua Espinoza1415 days ago
Talissa Soto and Benjamin Bratt arrive on the red carpet for '24'
Pop Culture

Actor Benjamin Bratt Reveals Wife Talisa Soto Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Bratt revealed that Soto—who he married in 2002 and shares two kids with—is now “doing great” and her “medication rocks the hormonal system a little bit."

Brenton Blanchet1588 days ago
Chase Elliott NASCAR
Sports

Why Chase Elliott Is Destined to Be NASCAR's Youngest Superstar

Taking over the No. 24 car from NASCAR great Jeff Gordon, 21-year-old Elliot is already a legend in the making.

Dria Roland3305 days ago
Donald Trump pauses after signing an executive order
Life

Trump Faces Off With 6 U.S. Presidents in Pop Culture

See how Trump measures up to U.S. Presidents from 'House of Cards' to '24.'

Martina Fouquet3435 days ago
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Corey Hawkins 24 Legact
Pop Culture

Fox's '24 Legacy' Gets Off to an Explosive Start in New Trailer

Watch the first trailer for '24 Legacy' starring Corey Hawkins.

Jessica McKinney3552 days ago
Pop Culture

Watch Bashy Get Intense in the Trailer for the '24: Legacy'

He's got both a beard and an impressive US accent.

Wil Jones3714 days ago
Pop Culture

Bashy Has Been Cast in a Lead Role in the New Series of '24'

UK artists doing big things in America.

Wil Jones3781 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jimmy Smits to Help Save the Country in '24: Legacy'

Still no Jack Bauer.

Keishamazing3794 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

'Homeland' Actress Miranda Otto Will Star in the '24' Reboot

She will play the former head of CTU.

Keishamazing3824 days ago
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Pop Culture

That '24' Reboot Just Scored 'Straight Outta Compton' Star Corey Hawkins as Its Lead

The series, entitled '24: Legacy,' is expected to score a 13-episode deal soon.

Trace William Cowen3826 days ago
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Pop Culture

FOX Is Reportedly Bringing Back '24' Without Jack Bauer (But There's Good News Too)

Though a cast has not been officially announced, the series got a pilot order from FOX.

Trace William Cowen3836 days ago
Pop Culture

'24' Spinoff Will Star Some Dude Who Isn't Jack Bauer

How the times have changed.

Debbie Encalada4064 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Mary Lynn Rajskub Talks "24," the Beygency, and a Potential Sitcom Down the Line

Jack Bauer's trusted hacker talks to us about her return to "24" and that time she went up against the Beygency.

Frazier Tharpe4305 days ago

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