Latest Stories
Annie Wersching, Actor in ‘24’ and ‘Bosch,’ Dead at 45
Actor Annie Wersching, best known for her roles on ‘Bosch’ and ‘24,’ has died at 45 following a two-year battle with cancer, her family has confirmed.
Smino Releases Video for New Track "24-8"
The song arrives as Smino prepares to unleash 'Luv 4 Rent,' the long-awaited follow-up to 2018's 'NØIR.' The album is expected to drop next month.
Actor Benjamin Bratt Reveals Wife Talisa Soto Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer
Bratt revealed that Soto—who he married in 2002 and shares two kids with—is now “doing great” and her “medication rocks the hormonal system a little bit."
Why Chase Elliott Is Destined to Be NASCAR's Youngest Superstar
Taking over the No. 24 car from NASCAR great Jeff Gordon, 21-year-old Elliot is already a legend in the making.
Trump Faces Off With 6 U.S. Presidents in Pop Culture
See how Trump measures up to U.S. Presidents from 'House of Cards' to '24.'
Fox's '24 Legacy' Gets Off to an Explosive Start in New Trailer
Watch the first trailer for '24 Legacy' starring Corey Hawkins.
Watch Bashy Get Intense in the Trailer for the '24: Legacy'
He's got both a beard and an impressive US accent.
Bashy Has Been Cast in a Lead Role in the New Series of '24'
UK artists doing big things in America.
Jimmy Smits to Help Save the Country in '24: Legacy'
Still no Jack Bauer.
'Homeland' Actress Miranda Otto Will Star in the '24' Reboot
She will play the former head of CTU.
That '24' Reboot Just Scored 'Straight Outta Compton' Star Corey Hawkins as Its Lead
The series, entitled '24: Legacy,' is expected to score a 13-episode deal soon.
FOX Is Reportedly Bringing Back '24' Without Jack Bauer (But There's Good News Too)
Though a cast has not been officially announced, the series got a pilot order from FOX.
'24' Spinoff Will Star Some Dude Who Isn't Jack Bauer
How the times have changed.
Mary Lynn Rajskub Talks "24," the Beygency, and a Potential Sitcom Down the Line
Jack Bauer's trusted hacker talks to us about her return to "24" and that time she went up against the Beygency.