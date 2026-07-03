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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
New Video Game ‘Dawn of the Monsters’ Lets You Go HAM on Downtown Toronto
In the new video game Dawn of the Monsters, users get to play as giant monsters destroying every piece of downtown Toronto, including TTC streetcars.
Rick Mele1670 days ago