In this special episode of Get in Line, Racks travels to Long Beach, CA for ComplexCon 2021 to cop the most hyped drops this year: the Joe Feshgoods x New Balance 990v3 sneakers, the Pleasures x Crocs collab, the two Kerwin Frost x adidas shoes, the BBC x NMDs collab and of course everything that Market had hanging on their booth’s wall. After being cooked up at home for almost two years, people really came through for this year’s event, and the lines inside and out were the biggest ones yet! Let us know in the comments, which was your favorite drop?