The inaugural episode of Vintage Shopping, a new Complex original series hosted by fashion icon Jazzelle, is here.

For the premiere, viewers are invited to join host Jazzelle as they pay a visit to Treasures in New York City with the first guest of the new series, Princess Nokia.

“I just wanted to be like this gothic babysitter that I had,” Princess Nokia, who recently announced a U.S. tour, says when reflecting on an early childhood memory of starting to develop a personal style. “She loved Slipknot, Korn, and Rob Zombie.”

Later, Nokia looked back on putting together an outfit that was inspired by the babysitter and featured jelly bracelets with a studded belt.

The series premiere, available above via the Complex YouTube channel, also sees host Jazzelle walking viewers through a few favorite pieces from their personal collection amid a rebuilding of their wardrobe. Catch the full episode up top.

In a teaser clip released earlier this month, Jazzelle gave fans some insight on what can be expected from Vintage Shopping episodes.

“Each episode, we’re going to be hunting down rare, unique pieces for our guests, who are gonna tell us a little bit about their story along the way,” they said. “Clothing helps me tell my story… It’s something you have to do every day.”

The series comes with a Shop the Look program that will feature options similar to the pieces selected on each new episode of Vintage Shopping. These pieces will be made available to buy via Complex SHOP after the premiere of each episode.