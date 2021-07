Soulja Boy goes Sneaker Shopping at SoleStage in Los Angeles and talks about being the rapper who started the Bape trend, being the first rapper to wear Nike Mags, buying Kanye West's Louis Vuitton sneakers in Cancun, and how lucrative his Yums sneaker deal was.



Looking for the best deal on a pair of sneakers? Download the Sole Collector app now!: https://solecollector.com/app