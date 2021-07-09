The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the three co-hosts countdown the 10 best sneakers of the year so far. In selecting the shoes they also break down the criteria and go behind some of the arguments that go into deciding Complex's sneaker lists. How high does the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 deserve to be? What's the best New Balance so far? The co-hosts debate these topics while running through the list. Also, Brendan celebrates his birthday, Welty lends some super helpful air conditioning tips, and Joe ponders PacSun's sneaker resell business.



