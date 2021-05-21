The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the three co-hosts discuss the Nike Dunk, a retro sneaker from 1985 that’s been huge in the past year thanks to SB collaborations and inline styles. But is Nike over-saturating the market with the shoes or should they keep making more? The co-hosts discuss their personal history with Dunks, current resell prices, and some of their favorite pairs old and new. Also: Joe gives some teasers on the next season of Sneaker Shopping, Welty relives his wild weekend, and Brendan comes back from vacation.
Is Nike Making Too Many Dunks or Not Enough?
