The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the three co-hosts talk to Steven Smith, a legendary sneaker designer who's worked at New Balance, Adidas, Fila, Reebok, Nike, and more. While Smith was for many years best known as the creator of the Reebok Insta Pump Fury, he's recently reignited his portfolio by leading sneaker design for Kanye West's Yeezy brand. Here, he discusses his long history in the sportswear industry, battling with Nike, getting hired at Nike, and much more. Also, Welty takes a walk down memory lane, Joe takes us through his Amtrak history, and Brendan eats Italian food.