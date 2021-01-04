Watch the best moments of Complex's Sneaker Shopping with Joe La Puma from 2020, featuring guests such as Jaden Smith, VP-elect Kamala Harris, Jimmy Fallon, Pop Smoke, Will Smith, Alicia Keys, Lil Wayne and more.

The hosts of the Internet’s biggest sneaker shows, Sneaker Shopping and Full Size Run, come together in The Complex Sneakers Podcast. Joe La Puma, Matt Welty, and Brendan Dunne discuss the most important sneaker news and topics every week, and give their expert opinions that can only be told authentically from Complex.







Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-complex-sneakers-podcast/id1487701689





Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0R4V3NB5VSdyX3YP8i8HGf?si=rsZ3gzIzTW-3iVFHl5Lhkg