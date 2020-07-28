On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we are putting the client up against the supplier! In one corner he is marksman with the airbrush, your favorite celebrity’s sneaker customizer, one of the realest to do it! Dan Gamache aka Mache Custom Kicks is here to battle! And in the other corner, I sense Trouble in Paradise, he is a WWE Superstar and a member of the longest reigning tag team champions “The New Day”. Flying in from the top turnbuckle, Kofi Kingston is here to battle! Enjoy the episode and let us know who won this battle!