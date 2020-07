On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle the NFL is in the building! In one corner, he is a defensive tackle for the Miami Dolphins, 300 plus pounds of pure power, #56 Davon Godchaux is here to battle! And in the other corner, he is a Superbowl champion, cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles, what’s a goon to a goblin? Jalen Mills aka The Green Goblin is here to battle! Enjoy the episode and let us know who won this battle!