On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle, we managed to put on the most unexpected pairing to date! In one corner, he is an OG to the Sneaker Youtube space, some would consider him the Godfather of sneaker unboxing videos, Jacques Slade aka Kustoo is here to battle! His opponent is the undefeated one, this man NEVER LOST a single competition of any sort in his life, Lavar Ball is here to battle! Watch the battle and let us know who won this matchup!