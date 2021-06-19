Saweetie and her creative team sit down with our very own Natasha Martinez to drop diamonds of wisdom on the ComplexLand audience. What’s the process for coming up with ideas? How do they decide on timing? What’s their best advice for aspiring creators? This masterclass is Saweetie’s chance to offer free game to everyone watching the conversation, and to show the world the work that goes into the creation process for the Queen of Content.
Saweetie’s Icy University Content Creator Masterclass | ComplexLand
Saweetie and her creative team sit down with our very own Natasha Martinez to drop diamonds of wisdom on the ComplexLand audience. What’s the process for coming up with ideas? How do they decide on timing? What’s their best advice for aspiring creators? This masterclass is Saweetie’s chance to offer free game to everyone watching the conversation, and to show the world the work that goes into the creation process for the Queen of Content.