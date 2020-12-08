On Monday’s (Dec. 7) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska Wayno and DJ Akademiks kick off the show reacting to Floyd Mayweather coming out of retirement to fight Logan Paul in an exhibition match this upcoming February. Next, the crew dissects the recent drama between Chance The Rapper and his former manager, Pat Corcoran, where Chance is being sued over the breach of contract, and blamed for the lack of success of his album ‘The Big Day.’ Soon after, Ak and Wayno review Lil Baby’s latest singles ‘On Me’ and ‘Errbody’ in their ‘Hit, Brick or Wait On It’ segment. Later, the crew weighs in on Saweetie calling out her label on Twitter for releasing her single ‘Best Friend’ featuring Doja Cat, too early. Next, the EDS trio then speaks on Teyana Taylor expressing her frustrations with Def Jam on Instagram, stating that she feels “under-appreciated.” Lastly, Akademiks goes through some recent stats in his ‘Ak By The Numbers’ segment. He highlights Bad Bunny’s new album ‘El Ultimo Tour’ debuting at No. 1 and becoming the first Spanish album to reach No. 1 in the history of Billboard 200. Ak also gives chart updates for projects from Pop Smoke, Megan Thee Stallion and Juice WRLD.