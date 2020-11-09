On Monday’s (Nov. 9) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, DJ Akademiks and Wayno start off the show reacting to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris winning the 2020 Presidential Election and Donald Trump refusing to accept his loss. They then shoutout YG and the late Nipsey Hussle for their track ‘F*ck Donald Trump’ which went No. 1 on iTunes over the weekend. Soon after, the EDS crew remembers King Von, following his untimely death last Friday. Next, the trio speaks on Taz Taylor revealing on Twitter that when he began submitting Juice WRLD’s music to labels, he was rejected and told that Juice was replicating Uzi Vert’s sound. Later, DJ Akademiks and Wayno debate the differences between inspiration and copying another artist's flow. Lastly, the trio reacts to Chris Brown and Drake possibly having a collab album in the works.