On Thursday’s (Nov. 5) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, DJ Akademiks and Wayno start off the show reacting to the latest presidential election updates. Next, the EDS crew shares their thoughts on Lloyd Banks questioning the G.O.A.T. criteria. They then speak on the potential struggles Banks faced with getting out of 50 Cent’s shadow throughout his career. Soon after, they determine the fate of a few new singles, such as ‘Double G’ by French Montana and Pop Smoke, ‘Stay Down’ by Lil Durk featuring 6lack and Young Thug, and ‘I Met Tay Keith First’ by Blac Youngsta featuring Lil Baby and Moneybagg Yo. They also answer a fan question asking if Lil Durk is ready to go mainstream. Lastly, DJ Akademiks explains Spotify's new tool, which offers labels and artists a boost in their algorithm for reduced royalty payouts.

