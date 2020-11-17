On Monday’s (Nov. 16) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, DJ Akademiks and Wayno start off the show reacting to rappers bragging about their new PlayStation 5 console, such as Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Quavo and more. Next, the guys share their thoughts on Gucci Mane replacing T.I.. in the upcoming Verzuz battle against Jeezy. Soon after, Akademiks and Wayno review Future x Lil Uzi Vert’s new collab album ‘Pluto x Baby Pluto.’ They then comment on Lil Uzi recently announcing his retirement after the release of his next two albums. Later, the crew weighs in on Polo G venting on Twitter saying toxic fans play a big part in instigating rap beefs and to close out the crew sends its prayers and best wishes to Jeremih, who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19.